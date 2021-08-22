BOSTON (WHDH) - Family, neighbors and EMTs quickly acted to rescue a woman after a porch collapse in Dorchester Sunday.

Duwaani Nelson said he heard a noise and ran out of his home to see his sister trying to hold onto his mother, who was dangling from the second-story porch after it suddenly collapsed.

“I was trying to hold onto the railing and my sister… I was trying to grab her and my mom at the same time,” Nelson said.

While Nelson and his sister held on from above, a group of rescuers formed below, including trained EMT Felicia Rosati.

“I heard screaming. I thought I heard a little girl screaming. I have a daughter of my own, so I don’t think I even looked both ways before crossing the street, I just ran across the street,” Rosati recalled.

Everyone managed to help Nelson’s mother down with only scrapes and bruises, Nelson said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)