CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a precaution Wednesday as utility crews worked to contain a gas leak.

Firefighters responding to reports that a contractor had dug up a gas line going to a two-family house located at 12 Traverse St. shortly before 1 p.m. found gas leaking into the basement of the home, according to a release issued by the department.

Eversource was called in to turn off the gas and firefighters worked to ventilate the house to prevent what they call an “explosive environment.”

Crews continued venting until the gas reading inside was down to zero.

No one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say there was no damage to the home.

Several roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

