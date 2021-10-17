DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Several neighbors were evacuated from their homes in Derry, New Hampshire as a precaution Saturday as utility crews worked to contain a gas leak.

Firefighters responding to reports that a car struck a building on Crystal Avenue found an active high-pressure natural gas leak coming from a service line between the ground and the meter, according to the department.

Twelve homes and apartments were evacuated and power was shut off to the immediate area shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly before 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

