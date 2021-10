ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As emergency crews worked to contain a “significant” gas leak in Andover, at least half a dozen nearby homes had to be evacuated.

First responders were called to the scene on Andover Street where a home was being torn down.

No details have been released.

Breaking: 6 homes evacuated in Andover following a ‘significant’ gas leak on Andover Street near new Ballardvale fire station where house was being torn down..firefighters on scene #7News pic.twitter.com/iFSrDLNuA7 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 19, 2021

