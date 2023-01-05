SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time.

The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the car to thank them for their support.

The governor got emotional as he told 7NEWS how much the surprise meant to him.

“My reaction was, ‘Oh my god, I cant believe this,'” said Baker. “This town, and I’ve said this before, has always been incredibly good to us as a family. It’s incredibly kind of everybody in the town to basically say welcome home and I certainly hope that my wife and I have a chance to spend a little more time where we raised our kids right here in Swampscott.”

“It’s very special and I’m incredibly touched by the whole thing,” he added.

Baker will begin his new role as President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in March.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)