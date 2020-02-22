Neighbors kick down door to rescue woman, baby from Ayer house fire

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors kicked down the door of an Ayer home to rescue a woman and a baby from a fire Saturday, but were unable to save a dog as well.

Pam Indorato said she and her friends saw the fire and rushed to the house while other people called 911.

“The fire started going more so I kicked down the door,” Indorato said.

Indorato and a friend found a woman and a baby inside and woke them up, getting them out of the house. Both were taken to the hospital but appeared to be all right.

The house was seriously damaged in the blaze and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No firefighters were hurt but the family’s dog did not make it out.

“I feel bad I couldn’t get the dog, but yet I feel good that we got them out,” Indorato said.

