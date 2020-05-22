Neighbors left speechless after elderly couple stuck, killed in Lowell

Neighbors of an elderly Lowell couple who were struck and killed in Lowell Thursday night said they are in shock

The Middlesex County District Attorney said 26-year-old Tyriek Brown of Everett was behind the wheel of this Ford Mustang racing with another car when he lost control, skidded across the road and onto the sidewalk where he struck 66-year-old Jose Medina and his 62-year-old wife Fernanda who were out for a walk along Pawtucket Boulevard.

The Medinas were taken to Lowell General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Residents say the Medinas were simply the nicest people — friendly, kind and caring.

“Always pleasant, always happy,” neighbor Daniela Andreazza said. “Nothing bad to say about them.”

Speed has always been a problem in the area according to those who live there.

“As we were riding our bikes home I was just happy to get home because there was so much traffic and people were going very fast,” one woman said.

For now, the community is pausing to remember the innocent lives lost.

A loving couple with a passion for their family and friends gone too soon.

Brown is being held pending his arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court on motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter charges.

The second vehicle that was reportedly involved in the racing fled the scene. Investigators are looking to speak with the driver of that vehicle.

The Middlesex DA’s Office, Lowell police and state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are actively investigating this incident.

