Neighbors light candles at growing memorial after Lawrence crash kills 8-year-old

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors gathered and lit candles in memory of the 8-year-old girl who died in a fatal car crash in Lawrence Saturday evening.

Lawrence and state police are investigating the crash, which crash occurred at Andover and Parker streets around 6 p.m. and involved two cars.

A neighbor who heard the crash said there was, “like a skidding noise and then all of a sudden it went bang, cars hit right here.”

Witnesses said the crash appeared to be head-on.

“I ran over here and looked inside the car, everyone was really hurt bad,” said a man who said he dragged a woman out of one of the cars. “I dragged the lady out from the front, it was all smokey, I was coughing, but I had to drag her out.”

Paramedics attempted to revive the 8-year-old girl but were unsuccessful.

“I am just praying for the families that everything is okay with them,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors have left candles and flowers at the scene of the crash.

James Ford left a candle at the scene of the crash and said, “whatever I can do to help the family and bring some closure, it’s a hard thing to deal with. If that was my kid, man, it’s not even my kid and I’m crying. It’s a child, that’s a kid, it never should have happened, no.”

Officials have not released more information on the girl or the suspect and what the suspect has been charged with.

