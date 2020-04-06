Neighbors, loved ones gather from a distance to remember beloved Quincy vet who died of COVID-19

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man has died from coronavirus, but due to social distancing guidelines, his family was unable to hold a funeral so, their neighbors came up with a heartwarming send-off.

Aileen Quilty remembers her dad, Dan Dewey, a disabled Viet Nam Marine veteran, long time probation officer in Quincy Court, former state parole board member, and past Commander of the Quincy Veterans Council as a man who loved serving his community.

He’s been through a lot in life. He’s the toughest I knew, but he was the softest at heart… he loved his kids and his grandkids,” Quilty said.

He died of coronavirus last Friday at age 76 and his friends and neighbors showed up to honor him in an alternative way.

A framed photo of Dewey sat on the front walkway, and members of the Veterans Council, Quincy Police and many neighbors who held the impromptu service all stood six feet apart.

“Having all his friends come together and play the bagpipes and play the taps for him… that meant a lot,” his daughter said.

Dan Dewey’s wife Kathy, who also has coronavirus, stood alone on her front stoop.

She was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Quilty with her husband and children standing several feet away.

“It’s hard… I mean we can’t even hug her right now,” Quilty said.

She and her mother were unable to visit Dewey in his final days at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“We were on our way on Friday but, then they called and said they couldn’t allow it,” Quilty explained. “But, they put the video conference on in the room so she got to see him and they put the phone up to his ear so she got to say goodbye.”

Dewey’s body has been donated to science in the effort to stop coronaviurs.

Quilty said the family homes to have a traditional celebration of his life someday in the future.

