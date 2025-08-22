MADBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Neighbors gathered in Madbury Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives lost in a murder-suicide earlier this week.

Dozens gathered at Madbury United Church to grieve after investigators said Emily Long, 34, shot and killed two of her young children and her husband Ryan before turning the gun on herself.

The couple’s 3 year old was found inside the home unharmed.

According to neighbor Bevie Ketel, who lives down the street from the family’s home, the Longs were well-known and admired in town: Ryan was a school psychologist at a nearby high school, and Erin grew up in the neighborhood.

“No matter how strong you are and how everybody knows everybody, we don’t know what’s someone’s personal struggles,” Ketel said.

Emily had been documenting her husband’s reported struggles with cancer on her now-private TikTok page leading up to the horrific act.

Neighbors said they’ll support the family and each other however they can as they continue to navigate through this loss.

