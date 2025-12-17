BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Brookline community gathered in mourning Tuesday night near the home of a neighbor and MIT professor who police said was shot in his Brookline home Monday night before dying Tuesday morning.

Nuno Loureiro was an engineering and science professor at MIT.

Officials said they found the 47-year-old shot multiple times in the front foyer and that the shooter took off. Loureiro was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but did not survive.

He taught nuclear science, engineering, and physics at the university, where he ran the plasma science and fusion center.

In a statement, MIT president Sally Kornbluth remembered Loureiro, writing:

“In the face of this shocking loss, our hearts go out to his wife and their family and to his many devoted students, friends and colleagues. We are reaching out to support those in our community who were closest to him.”

Brookline police and the district attorney’s office said they’re working around the clock to find the gunman.

