MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors are on edge after three people were stabbed in Medford Monday night.

Police said they responded to a home on Doane Street around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators were seen going in and out of the house. They also placed evidence markers in the driveway.

One neighbor told 7NEWS she heard police using a loudspeaker to call for a suspect.

Other residents said it is normally a quiet neighborhood, but they have seen police called to that particular house before.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time and it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)