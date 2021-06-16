SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors on edge after they say someone shot arrows at their homes in Salem.

Darren Rustin says a neighbor told him someone had shot an arrow at his door on Leavitt Street

“I came out and noticed that and was like where did this come from,” he said. “I wasn’t sure how it started. who did it, and then she told me later on that it was someone who shot an arrow either from this cross street or some other direction and we were just one of five residents that got shot arrows at.”

Salem police say they responded to several similar incidents over the past week in north and south Salem.

Pam Kently’s neighbors door on Ocean Avenue got hit with three arrows.

“It’s distressing we are a very quiet neighborhood a very friendly neighbor lots of dogs and kids and families and because we are so close to the water we have a lot of people walking down here all the time,” she said.

The arrows left minor damage and no one got hurt.

“We don’t know why they are doing it we don’t know whether it’s kids or adults with a political angle we have no idea,” Rustin said.

Salem police are now looking for who’s responsible.

