WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeowner in Woburn captured video early Friday morning of a bobcat near her home.

Bobcats, which are fairly common in central and western Massachusetts, are migrating east into more populated areas. About twice as tall as a typical house cat and between two and four feet long, with males weighing up the 40 pounds, the animals are usually afraid of humans.

Laura Anamateros posted the video online; she has a home in southwest Florida where she has also seen bobcats, so she was easily able to identify the creature when it approached her home around 5 a.m.

A Woburn plumber and his son also saw a bobcat on Thursday around dusk; it is not known if the two animals are one and the same.

Bobcats are carnivores that go after rabbits and rodents; Anamateros said she posted the video to warn local pet owners to keep an eye out.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)