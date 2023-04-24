BOSTON (WHDH) - Neighbors are on edge after a shooting in Hyde Park that left two men dead Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 36 Dedham St. around 9:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

While on scene, officers learned of another victim who had walked into Milton Hospital with a gunshot wound and also died of his injuries. A preliminary investigation suggests that death is likely related to the Hyde Park incident, police said.

The second victim’s name has also not been released.

Joseph Baggs, who was nearby at the time of the shooting, said he heard what he thought was banging on the window.

“I got really nervous,” he said.

Baggs said he looked out the window and saw two cars involved.

“Then I see a car hit that pole and a car drive off that way, cop cars show up and they start marking off bullets,” Baggs added.

Neighbors say they are still having a hard time processing everything they saw Saturday night and their thoughts are with the families of both men who died.

“It was just really sad because somebody’s gone,” said Cynthia McClarren. “I’m sure it was somebody’s family member and they were laying here in the rain for hours.”

“I hope that they are able to mourn peacefully and get all of the care and love they need to make it through this hard time,” Baggs said.

Police sya they are still trying to figure out who is responsible for this deadly violence. Anyone with information is asked to call police at at (617) 343-4470 or use the anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)