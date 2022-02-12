BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are urging South Boston residents to be on the lookout for a person impersonating a deliveryman in order to get inside people’s homes.

Police said the man has come to several residences where the victim was not expecting a package. When the residents asked why he was there, he ran away, police said.

There have been no reports of stolen items, but neighbors said they were concerned and are warning each other on a Facebook group.

“They were posting all this information about how he had walked into their house and was like walking around … it was really scary for it to be so close,” said Cali Beeson.

