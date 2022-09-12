BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents living on part of Dudley Street in Roxbury saw traffic snarled after an intense crash involving two vehicles and an MBTA bus Monday afternoon.

Neighbors told 7NEWS it was a wild scene when the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. by the intersection with Dearborn Street, especially after the driver allegedly behind the crash ran away.

“I heard a loud crashing noise,” said Sharece Williams. “I go to the window, and I see this guy running super fast, as if he was Sonic, and the way he was running, it was like his feet never touched the ground.”

Neighbors said the driver of the silver car involved in the crash apparently tried to swerve around the MBTA bus at one point, hitting another car in the process, essentially boxing in his own vehicle.

Williams said police were not far behind, running after the suspect before later blocking off part of the neighborhood, putting up tape around the scene.

Officials told 7NEWS at least one person was hurt during the incident and was hospitalized. Details on whether it was the suspect or the driver of the other car have not yet been released.

Witnesses also told 7NEWS that the man who allegedly fled the crash was later caught and arrested. Boston Police have not yet released any details regarding a suspect or an arrest as of Monday night.

“There (were) at least seven cop cars, and there was some on the side of the street and everything else,” said Joseph Pankey, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash. “When you do wrong like that, you deserve to be caught.”

