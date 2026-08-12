ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors who live near Martha Lane have many unanswered questions after police located a teenager and a car believed to be connected to two people found dead at a home in Acton.

The neighborhood that is usually quiet is left with an eerie feeling. Many neighbors in the area hadn’t realized something had happened until they heard the sound of sirens.

People told 7NEWS they were shocked to see such a massive response from police, fire, and EMS for hours into the night.

They also shared that they are horrified to hear about investigators’ gruesome discovery.

“It’s a tragedy for the people, of course, who are left in the family,” one unidentified neighbor said. “A 17-year-old kid whose life is going to be ruined forever. The trauma of it all… It’s just tragic. It’s just awful. Absolutely awful.”

“It’s incredibly sad, and it’s unsettling that this all happened right down the street,” Devon Rippe said, who witnessed the response. “It’s just unheard of, especially in a neighborhood like this.”

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