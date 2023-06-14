GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Neighbors in Goffstown, New Hampshire, reacted on Wednesday after federal officials announced allegations against a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, accusing him of selling human remains after stealing them from the school.

Donated human cadavers are used in teaching medical students at Harvard Medical.

Cedric Lodge, 55, was one of several people charged in the case, which spanned multiple states.

“It’s weird that somebody would do that with body parts,” one of Lodge’s neighbors said.

Officials said Lodge took body parts to his home in New Hampshire to then ship them to buyers.

On Wednesday, neighbors said they woke up to what they described as a shocking scene when they said federal authorities showed up around 6 a.m. to take Lodge and his wife, Denise, into custody.

Wednesday’s events, in turn, followed a matter of months after neighbors said investigators descended on the Lodge’s home in March wearing white tyvek jumpsuits in the snow and leaving with boxes of evidence.

“We watch NCIS and Criminal Minds and we’re like ‘It’s like we’re in an episode of that TV show now,’” said neighbor Charlotte Jolyn.

Authorities on Wednesday left behind the Lodges’ cars in their driveway, bearing license plates reading “DKSHDWS” and “GRIM-R.”

“It was very scary because they were right out here with all their rifles drawn and everything right in front of the house,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors said the Lodges moved into the neighborhood two years ago. Other than taking their dogs for walks, neighbors said the pair mostly kept to themselves.

“You look at the guy, you talk to him and you wouldn’t think that that’s what he’d be doing, to be honest with you,” said neighbor Lionel Coulon.

Residents said the Lodges seemed nice. When authorities came knocking in March, though, residents said the rumor mill cranked up.

“My husband thought they were great nice people,” said Erin Jolyn. “The builder thought they were great, nice people. Shocking.”

Neighbors said they weren’t immediately sure what to make of the charges, with some saying they’re trying not to jump to conclusions.

“You hope it’s not true and you hope it’s just a misunderstanding, but you don’t know,” Coulon said.

Harvard University, Harvard Medical School officials address allegations former morgue manager stole and sold body parts

Outside New Hampshire and back in Boston, officials with Harvard University and Harvard Medical School also shared their reaction, with Harvard University Dean of the Faculty of Medicine George Daley and Harvard Medical School Dean for Medical Education Edward Hundert addressing the community in a joint statement

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others,” Daley and Hundert said. “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.”

Daley and Hundert said Cedric Lodge worked in the Harvard Medical School morgue as part of the school’s Anatomical Gift Program before he was fired in early May.

“Investigators believe that Lodge acted without the knowledge or cooperation of anyone else at HMS or Harvard,” Daley and Hundert said. “Lodge was indicted along with other individuals not affiliated with Harvard.”

School officials said they have been working “to try to determine which anatomical donors may have been impacted,” adding “Federal authorities continue to investigate, and additional information may emerge.”

Officials announced options for family members and next of kin for anatomical donors to Harvard Medical School, including a web page with information and a frequently asked questions page.

Officials also announced a phone line for information and support by trained counselors available at 1-888-268-1129.

As investigations continue, Daley and Hundert said Harvard University “has appointed an external panel of experts to evaluate our Anatomical Gift Program and morgue policies and practices, with the goal of providing constructive feedback and recommendations to improve security for the program and for the generous whole-body donations it receives.”

In addition to the letter from Daley and Hundert a rerecorded voicemail from the Harvard Medical School Anatomical Gift Program also directed donors’ families and next of kin to new resources from the school.

“Please know that we are deeply sorry for the pain and uncertainty caused by this troubling news,” the voicemail said. “We pledge to engage with you and support you during this distressing time.”

Denise Lodge made no comment as she exited a federal courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire, following a court appearance on Wednesday morning.

The 63-year-old, instead, covered her face with a sheet of paper as she departed before her husband was set to appear in the afternoon. Cedric Lodge was later released on personal recognizance.

