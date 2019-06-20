Neighbors send anonymous letter demanding Milton family dump their autistic son’s toys

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milton man says the colorful castles and slides that adorn his yard are a special set-up for his special needs child. But, some neighbors say the toys are an eyesore.

Ian Gregorio’s 3-year-old son Rylan has Autism Spectrum Disorder and loves to use his imagination, waving to passersby from atop the many play structures his father has placed in their yard.

“The sheer joy on his face when playing is what I live for,” Gregorio said.

But, some neighbors see things very differently.

Gregorio said he was shocked and insulted after he received an anonymous letter that read in part, “Hey hoarders! Give the proud property owners here in Milton a break and remove all the dumpster diving children’s play stuff you have scattered all over your lawn.”

Last week, the town’s board of health visited the home to take pictures of the property after they received a complaint.

Officials inspecting the property found no issues with the lawn’s appearance.

But, Gregorio says he is still upset that his neighbors would judge him and his son so quickly.

“This is a couple play structures,” the father said. “Maybe there is a lot. I disagree. I wish I had this when I was younger.”

He says he will not let the anonymous letter stop him from doing what he believes is best for Rylan.

“You want the best for your son and for your children to have fun and then you kind of sit there and go, ‘Well, what am I doing wrong,” Gregorio said. “Is this really that wrong?”

The family says they are grateful to those in the neighborhood who have come forward on their behalf.

