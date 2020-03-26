Neighbors serenade Scituate woman from a distance on her 93rd birthday

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate woman received a pleasant surprise from her neighbors on her 93rd birthday.

The group gathered across the street from her home to sing Happy Birthday to her on Thursday.

The woman can be seen watching the group behind a screen door from her home.

The group was keeping a safe distance as a precaution during the coronavirus emergency.

