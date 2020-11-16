Neighbors shaken up after fire crews find elderly man dead inside Chelsea apartment

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors in Chelsea were left shaken up after emergency crews responding to a fire found an elderly man dead in his apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Maria Garcia heard the fire alarm going off in the apartment building on Chestnut Street, so she went to check on her elderly neighbor across the hall.

“When I opened the door, I saw that white smoke. It wasn’t much,” she recalled. “I started banging on the door but nobody answered. I thought he probably was walking around.”

When firefighters got to the apartment building, they saw smoke coming from the third floor and found a man in his 80s dead inside the unit. His name has not been released.

“After a primary search, we found a deceased tenant on floor number three,” Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Michael Masucci said.

Part of Chestnut Street was blocked off for hours as Chelsea firefighters, police officers, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office investigated.

“When you share 15 years with your neighbor and you know how gentle he was, how fragile because he was old, it’s like, you cannot not feel anything,” Garcia said.

Investigators have not said if the man died from the fire or some other cause.

