Neighbors shocked at shooting death of ‘vibrant’ Weymouth woman

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of an elderly Weymouth woman who was shot and killed by a suspect fleeing from police Sunday morning are remembering her as “vibrant” as they struggle to come to grips with her tragic death.

“Multiple shots, it was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and then it was just dead silence,” said Sue Nichols, who has lived next door to the shooting victim for 30 years. “I’ve been here 30 years and I’ve known her for 30 years. This is not the way I thought she’d be going, that’s for sure. She was very vibrant.”

Nichols said the woman, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed in the sunroom that she’d see her sitting in every morning. She also said she’s left shaken by the fact that she could’ve been hit.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the windows of the woman’s house.

Authorities say her name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Emmanuel “Manny” Lopes, 20, the man accused of killing the woman and Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna, is expected to be arraigned on two counts of murder Monday.

