Neighbors stunned after girl on skateboard struck by vehicle in Plymouth

Police are investigating after a girl riding a skateboard in Plymouth was struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

Patricia Swinney, a neighbor of the girl, said, “I just hope that the child is okay, I saw them take her out in the ambulance on a stretcher and she had a collar on to stabilize her neck.”

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child struck on Chestnut Street about 5:30 p.m., fire officials said.

“She got hit on the skateboard and I guess she was able to come home on her own,” Swinney said.

The girl was taken to South Shore Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information is currently available.

