Neighbors voice concerns about Eastie intersection after crash injures 4

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Boston early Saturday morning, according to EMS, and neighbors say the intersection where the cars collided needs to be safer.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Bennington and Paris streets when an SUV crashed into a car.

Officials say after striking a car, the SUV crashed into a utility pole, causing it to fall onto a nearby building.

The extent of the four victims’ injuries was not immediately released.

Neighbors said the crash surprised them early in the morning, but the dangerous intersection is well-known.

“It happens often over there, two or three times on the corner,” said Victor Rodriguez.

“They should have a stop sign right here. It should be a four-way stop sign,” said Terriann Harris.

