BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials closed Jamaica Pond after a suspected blue-green algae bloom was confirmed Sunday morning and neighbors are wondering what caused the dangerous growth.

“It’s usually a beautiful pond, I don’t know where all this algae came from,” said Jeffrey Ferris.

Boston Public Health officials said they initially detected high levels of cyanobacteria on Friday, and have warned park visitors to stay out of the water and to keep their pets away as well. Officials said they will test the pond weekly and re-open it after two clean tests in a row.

Officials said people should rinse off if they are exposed to contaminated water and call their vet if pets show symptoms. Exposure to high levels of cyanobacteria can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties in humans, and potentially be fatal to pets.

George and Marina Jones said their dog Jackie usually loves the pond and doesn’t like staying away.

“It’s a fight because she wants to go in, and she can’t,” George Jones said.

