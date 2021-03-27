CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Cambridge early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a passerby who reported finding a man unconscious outside his vehicle on Pemberton Street around 12:40 a.m. found a 19-year-old Cambridge man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commission Branville Bard said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died. The man was shot in an area that has lots of foot traffic and activity during the day, and neighbors said they hoped police found the shooter quickly.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Harmony Witte. “I hope they can put this together and so that this person’s family can have justice.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

