Neponset Circle water main break causing traffic delays

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police were at the scene of a water main break in Boston on Sunday morning that is causing traffic delays.

Troopers responding to a report of a water main break in Neponset Circle under Interstate 93 found water gushing onto the roadway. Cruisers could be seen blocking the roadway as crews work to make repairs.

Traffic is backed up on I-93 southbound at Exit 12 on Gallivan Boulevard.

State police say drivers can expect delays for at least 10 hours.

#MAtraffic Troopers from Troop H responded to a water main break in Neponset Circle under I-93 in #Boston. Traffic is backed up I-93 SB at Exit 12 and on Gallivan Boulevard. Expecting delays for at least 10 hours. pic.twitter.com/Ri4AaIdx18 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)