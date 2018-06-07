Nero, K-9 wounded in murder of Sgt. Gannon, cleared to run, swim, play ball

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Nero, a K-9 who was wounded in the April murder of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, has been cleared to run, swim and play ball.

The beloved police dog had a great visit with his veterinarian Wednesday in Bourne and all is “going very well,” retired K-9 trainer Peter McClelland told the Yarmouth Police Department.

Nero was shot when his partner was tragically killed while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable. He’s since been healing and getting stronger by the day.

“Nero is not fully recovered and will continue to live with Peter McClelland for at least the next 30 to 60 days as he recuperates and the Yarmouth Police Department will maintain close contact as he progresses and we make our decisions on what his next steps will be,” officials said in a press release.

The department says it will keep everyone posted as Nero continues his comeback.

