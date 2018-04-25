Nero, K-9 wounded in murder of Sgt. Gannon, visits Yarmouth officers

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Nero, a K-9 who was wounded in the murder of Sgt. Sean Gannon earlier this month, visited officers at the Yarmouth Police Department on Wednesday.

“Nero came to YPD today to say hello. It is very uplifting to see him during these difficult times,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Nero was alongside Gannon when he was shot and killed while serving a probation warrant at a home in Marstons Mills.

Nero underwent emergency surgery. He was released from the hospital last week on the same day Gannon was laid to rest and was taken home in Gannon’s cruiser.

Police said earlier this week that Nero was “getting stronger by the day.”

