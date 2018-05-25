Nero, K-9 wounded in murder of Yarmouth police officer, getting ‘healthier and stronger’

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Nero, a K-9 who was wounded in the murder of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon last month, is continuing to get healthier and stronger, officials said.

Just six weeks after being shot alongside his partner, Gannon, while serving a probation warrant at a home in Marstons Mills, Nero is well on his way to making a full recovery.

Nero “remains on restricted activity but he is eating well and building his strength back,” Yarmouth police said in a message Friday, which featured a picture of Nero out for a walk.

In the message, Yarmouth police said, “We thank everyone for the extraordinary support from around the world as we keep pushing forward with resolve and resiliency to bring the changes needed to keep us all safer.”

