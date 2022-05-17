BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University students are being warned to be extra cautious as police investigate a possible connection between a sexual assault and other suspicious incidents around campus.

Police are seeking the public’s help with finding Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, who is believed to be behind the string of troubling incidents which includes a reported rape that occurred on Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning, not far from the BU medical school.

The day before, campus police said a stranger forced their way into a student’s apartment and assaulted them. The student reportedly fought their attacker off but, the suspect got away before authorities arrived.

Minutes later, a group of three students reported being aggressively followed by a stranger who offered them a ride in this pickup truck.

“It definitely is a little nerve-wracking,” said Janna Foy, who attends the university.

Fantauzzi is from Lawrance and is described as being a Hispanic male who’s about 5′ 7″ and 185 pounds. He was arrested in New Jersey in 2018, where he went by the name Roberto Santiago. He allegedly attacked a child in Roxbury and was charged with intent to rape a child.

“I like seeing that BUPD is still investigating things and that I’m still aware of what’s going on,” Foy said. “I would feel worse if I didn’t know something was going on and then something else happened.”

Students say this is a scary reminder to stick together.

“I definitely try to stay in a group. It sucks that as a woman, I have to think about these things,” said BU student Jennifer Stovesky.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

