Nestlé recalling Lean Cuisine meals for possible plastic contamination

(WHDH) — Nestlé is recalling Lean Cuisine meals that may be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced over the weekend.

The recall includes more than 90,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals, which were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, officials said.

The 8 5/8-oz. carton trays have white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy with a lot code of 0246595911 and best before date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number. The items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

Since the problem was discovered on Dec. 18, there have been at least five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the meals, officials said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at 800-993-8625.

