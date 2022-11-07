If you’ve purchased a Nestle cookie dough tub, you’re going to want to check the batch label.

Nestle is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of cookie dough tubs due to the potential presence of soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall is isolated to three batches of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs that were produced Aug. 1 to 3 and distributed to retailers nationwide.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Consumers who may have purchased these three batch codes (22135554RR, 22145554RR, 22155554RR) should not consume the product and should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For any further support, contact Nestlé USA at 800-681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

