(WHDH) — Nestlé USA Inc. recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The product contains textured soy protein, which was not declared on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint that a three-meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza, the FSIS said.

The pizza products were produced on June 30 and feature the lot code number 1181510721 and a best by date of MAR2022 on the label.

The frozen pizza was shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased the frozen pizza are urged to throw out the product or return it to the place of purchase.

