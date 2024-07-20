DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read murder case is headed to Netflix in the form of a new three-part documentary focused on the days leading up to the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, Netflix announced.

Netflix did not announce an estimated release date but said the currently untitled documentary is in production with production company Sandpaper Films.

Danielle Johnson and Rob Miller are co-directing the project.

“The team feels immensely privileged to be bringing this important series to a Netflix global audience,” the pair said in a statement. “It is a case that has garnered a huge amount of public attention and has far-reaching implications.”

“We are also mindful that this is a hugely sensitive case and we are determined to treat all those involved with the respect and consideration they deserve,” Johnson and Miller said.

Prosecutors said Read hit O’Keefe, who she was dating, with her car and left him to die outside the canton home of a fellow Boston police officer in January 2022.

Her defense said she was framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the home.

The case garnered massive pre-trial attention that only increased over the course of two months of testimony earlier this year.

Though her trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, Read’s legal saga is still ongoing.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has said it will re-try Read and her defense team has vowed to continue fighting.

Read’s defense team has filed a motion to dismiss two of three charges against their client. But Judge Beverly Cannone had not ruled on the motion as of Saturday.

Read is due back in court on Monday, at which point Cannone could set a new trial date.

