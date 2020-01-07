BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans of Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg will be able to catch his latest Boston-based movie on Netflix in March.
The streaming service announced that “Spenser Confidential” will be released on March 6.
The film, directed by Peter Berg, portrays Wahlberg as a former police officer who moves in with an aspiring MMA fighter, played by Winston Duke. Despite the fighter’s rap sheet with the law, the two team up to solve a double homicide.
Part of the movie was filmed in Dorchester, where Wahlberg grew up.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)