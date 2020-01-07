BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans of Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg will be able to catch his latest Boston-based movie on Netflix in March.

The streaming service announced that “Spenser Confidential” will be released on March 6.

The film, directed by Peter Berg, portrays Wahlberg as a former police officer who moves in with an aspiring MMA fighter, played by Winston Duke. Despite the fighter’s rap sheet with the law, the two team up to solve a double homicide.

Part of the movie was filmed in Dorchester, where Wahlberg grew up.

SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL: Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg to play an ex-cop, Spenser, who moves in with Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet. Between gym rounds, the duo’s taunts turn to trust, and they team up to solve a double homicide. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are teaming up again for their new film SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL, on Netflix March 6. Wahlberg stars alongside Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Austin Post. pic.twitter.com/tmfRTd8BAg — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 31, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)