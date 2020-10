(CNN) — Netflix’s prices are going up.

The streaming media company is raising the prices on its standard and premium plans. Its standard plan is now $14 a month, up $1 a month from last year. Its premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month. Its basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.

Netflix”s stock rose 5% following the news.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)