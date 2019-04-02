Netflix monthly prices going up

(CNN/WHDH) — You may need to make more room in the budget for your streaming services. Netflix plans to raise its rates again.

The streaming service will increase plans in the United States by $1 to $2. The company has been rolling out the increases over the last few months, based on billing cycles.

The basic plan will go from $8 to $9, the standard plan will go from $11 to $13, and the premium plan from $14 to $16, according to CNN.

Netflix says the increased revenue will help it add more television shows and movies to its existing library of content.

The company has been investing heavily in original content. It budgeted $8 billion for new shows and movies in 2018.

