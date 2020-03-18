(WHDH) — Those missing movie nights with their friends as they social distance during the coronavirus pandemic can still chat during their favorite films by joining the Netflix Party.

Google Chrome and Netflix teamed up to create an online extension that synchronizes video playback and adds a group chat feature.

Netflix users who download the extension can start watching their show and then click on the “NP” icon in the toolbar to have a friend join them virtually.

Netflix says more than 500,000 have linked up with friends to host long-distance movie nights and TV watch parties.

