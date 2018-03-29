(WHDH) — Are you so good at binge watching TV shows that it should be your job? Netflix gives people that opportunity.

The company pays a group of 30 people to binge-watch TV and film so they can label the content with category tags and metadata.

Several openings are available under the position title of Editorial Analyst.

However, this job opportunity comes with several qualification requirements. These include being proficient in a second language beyond English and having a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry.

