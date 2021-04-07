BOSTON (WHDH) - Netflix released a new docuseries Wednesday that takes a deep dive into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art heist that has puzzled investigators for more than 30 years.

The four-part docuseries titled “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” is now available on the streaming platform.

Thirteen works of art were stolen from the museum in Boston on March 18, 1990 by two men who allegedly dressed as police officers.

The museum is offering a $10 million reward for information leading directly to the safe return of the stolen works.

