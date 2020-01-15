(WHDH/AP) — Netflix released a new docuseries Thursday about “the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez.”

Over the span of three episodes, “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” examines how he went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.

The former New England Patriots tight end killed himself in prison in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez’s death came just a few days after he was acquitted of most charges in a double murder case.

After his death, doctors found the 27-year-old had advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions and other head trauma commonplace in the NFL.

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)