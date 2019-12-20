(WHDH) — Netflix released a teaser for a new docuseries about “the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez.”

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” will debut on the streaming platform on Jan. 15.

Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder in the killing of Odin Lloyd.

He killed himself in 2017 while serving a life sentence for that murder.

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

