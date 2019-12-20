(WHDH) — Netflix released a teaser for a new docuseries about “the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez.”
“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” will debut on the streaming platform on Jan. 15.
Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder in the killing of Odin Lloyd.
He killed himself in 2017 while serving a life sentence for that murder.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)