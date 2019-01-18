(WHDH) — The number of people streaming television shows and movies on Netflix continues to grow.

Netflix announced Thursday that it has 139 million subscribers around the world, adding nearly nine million new paid subscribers during the last three months of 2018.

This report comes after the company announced it would raise monthly subscriber prices by $1 to $2 per month.

The price hike could help Netflix pay for programming.

