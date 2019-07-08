(WHDH) — Viewers will see fewer actors smoking in Netflix original programs.

All of Netflix’s new shows with TV-14 ratings or lower, along with films lower than PG-13 ratings, will not feature cigarettes or e-cigarettes, according to a company spokesperson.

This comes after a report that blasted Netflix’s show “Stranger Things,” which showed tobacco in every episode of the first two seasons.

The policy will not affect existing shows.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking on screen often causes young viewers to try smoking themselves.

