Network outage impacting Spirit Airlines flights, check-ins at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Spirit Airlines is warning customers of a network outage that is impacting flights and check-ins at Logan Airport in Boston on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the airline said, “We are currently experiencing a network outage at Boston Logan International Airport. We are working hard to fix the issue.”

Travelers flying with Spirit are being urged to arrive at the airport “with ample time” to check-in for flights.

No additional information was immediately available.

