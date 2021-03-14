‘Never been so excited to get a shot’: Vaccine clinic for BPS staffers opens in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools staffers lined up for their coronavirus vaccines on Sunday at the first clinic dedicated to administering vaccinations to educators, bus drivers, bus monitors, and all BPS employees and contractors.

“I’m so happy, I’m so excited. Never been so excited to get a shot in my life,” said K-5 ESL teacher Kim Trueheart.

Seventh and eighth-grade teacher Wilma Marrero-Crespo agreed, saying the opportunity to get a vaccine was “heaven-sent.”

The first of two BPS-only sites opened Sunday at the Boston Children and Families’ Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan. The location is expected to be able to handle about 200 appointments a day.

BPS will operate the clinic on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m.

The clinic will run for two weeks, then will be operational again after 21 days to provide second doses for an additional two weeks.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius called the clinic a “really good step” in the mitigation efforts for teachers who are returning to the classroom.

“It gives them a new comfortability to come to school and to be together, because as you know they work in close proximity to students, not always being able to stay 6 feet apart.”

City leaders say they chose the site in Mattapan as part of an effort to accommodate all communities.

“This is a great location,” Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez said. “Obviously, we’re in Mattapan, an important community as well. So this will be here for quite some time, it just depends if we have the doses.”

Marrero-Crespo said she was eager to get back to in-person teaching.

“I want to be in the classroom, and I want to be safe for them and for myself and my parents,” she said.

