EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Everett rallied outside city hall Tuesday night in support of a 13-year-old boy, named Arthur, was taken into ICE custody after being arrested by local police.

Everett police said they were given a credible tip that the teenager had made a violent threat against another student at one of the city’s public schools last week and arrested him following an investigation.

Then, while at the police department, ICE agents arrived and detained Arthur.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said the city not not have any contact with ICE prior to the boy’s detainment.

“Everett police does not make arrests based on immigration status. Everett police did not contact ICE about this recent juvenile arrest,” DeMaria said. “ICE operates independently and has the authority to access certain law enforcement databases and take action on its own accord.”

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said: “Here are the facts: he posed a public safety threat with an extensive rap sheet including violent assault with a dangerous weapon, battery, breaking and entering, destruction of property. He was in possession of a firearm and 5-to-7 inch knife when arrested.”

Both Everett police and DeMaria said there was no gun recovered, but confirm a six to seven-inch double-sided knife was found.

The Everett community packed Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for the boy’s release, including State Senator Sal DiDomenico.

“This is a rogue agency,” DiDomenico said. “A rogue agency that is breaking the law in our community; bring back this child and stay out of our community.”

City Councilor Guerline Alcy Jabquin said she’s taken precautions to protect her own sons.

“All three boys were born here and I have to give them their passports to walk around so they can feel safe,” she said. “That’s not the America I know.”

Arthur has been in federal lock up for six days away in Louisiana, and his family attorney said it’s agonizing for their family.

“I can only imagine what a mother is going through to have her child taken away from you and 522 miles away,” Andrew Lattarulo said. “We’ve never dealt with an arrest this young.”

Lattarulo didn’t deny Arhtur has a past.

“I’ve seen him a few times I think he’s a great kid, I think sometimes kids get in trouble but I think at the end of the day, the public needs to know, he’s not 31, he’s 13,” Lattarulo said.

