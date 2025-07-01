GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Caydence Martin described the terrifying moments pulling up to the scene of a head on crash in Gloucester, having no idea several of her classmates were in the flipped car on 128 on its roof on the Annisquam Bridge.

“I call 9-1-1, I’m frantic, I’m panicking,” said Martin. “I’m like, there’s two cars, really bad crash, everyone is screaming… There was debris everywhere. The car was smoking. It was a very scary, horrific scene.”

“Never expect it to be people you know,” Martin continued. “I know everyone in that car, and I didn’t know it then.”

Investigators say the serious crash involved the car the teens were in and a wrong way driver, hitting head on.

Martin watched as first responders raced to save them all. All were taken to the hospital, one by helicopter.

Two of the teens, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old are in critical condition.

“Star hockey player, very nice, tries to help people,” said Martin.

Another 19-year-old woman was treated and released. Another 18-year-old man’s condition remains unclear.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a man in his 80s, is also in critical condition.

The Mayor of Gloucester is keeping all the families in his thoughts and prayers.

“Its going to be a long road to recovery, but I hope they all hope they find that road to recovery,” said Mayor Greg Verga.

